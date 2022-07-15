The Weeknd Flew Out That Devastated 6-Year-Old Fan For The Rescheduled After Hours Tour Opener

The Weeknd’s massive summer stadium tour was supposed to kick off last week in the star’s Toronto hometown. It didn’t happen. The Weeknd was on site at the Rogers Centre, which was formerly known as the Skydome and which is the city’s biggest venue. Ironically enough, though, Rogers Wireless, the Canadian telecommunications giant that gave the stadium its new name, had an outage that day, which forced the Weeknd to postpone the show. That left a lot of Weeknd fans, including Drake and Adam Sandler, disappointed. One of those fans was Phoenix Prince, a six-year-old kid who was dressed up like the Weeknd in the “Blinding Lights” video.

Someone outside the venue took a photo of Phoenix Prince breaking down in tears, and the Weeknd retweeted the picture, asking for help finding the kid.

can someone please find him for me? https://t.co/vWFFnZj6Rv — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 9, 2022

CBC News reported on the story of Phoenix Prince, who’d been a fan of the Weeknd for half of his life. Phoenix’s father Blake told CBC, “Phoenix was getting attention with his suit. We had a breakdown moment. He got upset over the fact the show was postponed, and somebody captured a picture.” Blake also remarked on the “outpouring of love” for Phoenix, and Phoenix said that he still hoped that he’d get to see the Weeknd one day and that maybe he could ask for an autograph: “I would say that you’re the best artist and that I love your songs and you’re so good and I was really looking forward to [the concert].”

Phoenix got his wish. Last night, the Weeknd finally kicked off his tour at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. He flew Phoenix and Blake Prince out to the show, and the Weeknd and Phoenix posed for the Gram together. Phoenix got his suit autographed, too.

Cute! Last night’s Weeknd show featured live debuts of a bunch of songs from the recent album After Hours. The Weeknd also sang “Kiss Land” live for the first time in nine years. Check out the setlist below, via Setlist.fm.

SETLIST:

01 “Alone Again”

02 “Gasoline”

03 “Sacrifice (Swedish House Mafia Remix)”

04 “How Do I Make You Love Me?”

05 “Can’t Feel My Face”

06 “Take My Breath” (Live debut)

07 “Hurricane”

08 “The Hills”

09 “Often”

10 “Crew Love”

11 “Starboy”

12 “Heartless”

13 “Low Life”

14 “Or Nah”

15 “Kiss Land”

16 “Party Monster”

17 “Faith”

18 “After Hours”

19 “Out Of Time”

20 “I Feel It Coming”

////

21 “Die For You”

22 “Is There Someone Else?” (Live debut)

23 “I Was Never There”

////

24 “Wicked Games”

25 “Call Out My Name”

26 “The Morning”

27 “Save Your Tears”

28 “Less Than Zero” (Live debut)

29 “Blinding Lights”