Kodak Black Arrested On Felony Drug Charge

Kodak Black has been arrested and charged with trafficking oxycodone of less than 25 grams and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. The arrest happened on Friday afternoon after the rapper was pulled over for a traffic stop (troopers cited an expired registration tag and window tints that “appeared to be darker than the legal limit”) in Fort Lauderdale. According to the Miami Herald, Black is currently being held without bail at Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale.

Black, whose real name is Bill Kahan Kapri, was said to have been in possession of 31 white tablets (later identified as oxycodone), $74,960 in cash, and a license that had been expired for more than 30 days.

Last year, Donald Trump pardoned Black on his final day in office after the rapper was sentenced to nearly four years in prison following a May 2019 arrest for saying he was not currently under indictment in order to purchase a gun. He was currently out on bond for sexual assault charges in South Carolina. The following March, Black pled guilty to second degree criminal possession of a weapon after an April 2019 arrest at the border between the United States and Canada.

In April 2021, Black pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery around a 2016 assault of a high school student; he was later indicted on first degree sexual assault charges and received a suspended 10-year sentence in return for the plea deal. He is currently on an 18-month-long probation.

Black is currently scheduled to perform at Miami’s upcoming Rolling Loud music festival at Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium on July 24.