The Chainsmokers Will Be Sent To Space On A Stratospheric Balloon

The Chainsmokers are going to space — or, at least, to the edge of space. The Associated Press reports that the dance-pop duo have signed on to perform in a pressurized capsule that will be attached to a stratospheric balloon that’ll float 20 miles above the surface of the earth. The flight won’t happen until 2024, so we’ll have to deal with the Chainsmokers being on our planet for another two years.

The whole idea of the Chainsmokers performing on a stratospheric balloon comes from World View, one of the new space-tourism companies that’s been popping up recently. Starting in 2024, World View is planning to send tourists on flights that will last between six and 12 hours. The World View capsule will seat eight passengers and two crew members. According to Space.com, each seat on the vessel will cost $50,000, which makes it by far the cheapest option for space tourism. The idea is that you’ll pay that much to ride up high enough to see the curvature of the planet and the vast darkness of space.

The Chainsmokers are booked on one of the first World View flights. In a statement, the duo says, “We have always dreamed of going to space and are stoked to collaborate with World View to have this adventure and experience. We know the views of both Earth and space are going to be incredible and inspiring and we hope to leverage this flight for creativity on future projects.”

World View claims that the Chainsmokers will be the first artists to perform in the stratosphere. World View CEO Ryan Hartman took the Chainsmokers out to dinner and explained the idea to them. He chose the Chainsmokers because he heard his young son singing one of their songs and because he wants to excite younger people about the idea of space flight.

We last heard from the Chainsmokers on this website last month, when their 2017 hit “Paris” became an unlikely abortion-rights rallying song on TikTok. Being a Chainsmoker must be a constant series of weird adventures.