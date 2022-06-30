The Chainsmokers Respond To “Paris” Becoming TikTok’s Abortion Rights Song

The Chainsmokers have never come off as political artists. The last time the dance-pop duo appeared on this site, they were under investigation for playing a show for the FuckJerry Tequila brand in the Hamptons during the early pandemic era. Back at their weirdly gigantic 2017 peak, the Chainsmokers felt it necessary to assure the world that they are “not assholes.” But now that an old Chainsmokers hit has become an unlikely pro-choice TikTok anthem, the Chainsmokers have embraced it.

People reports that a number of TikTok users have been using the Chainsmokers’ single “Paris,” a #6 hit in 2017, to protest the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade and to offer solidarity and help to women seeking abortion. “Paris” is about a relationship fraying, not about the end of abortion rights in America, but people have apparently seized on the line “if we go down, then we go down together.”

On Twitter, the Chainsmokers write that seeing people use “Paris” in this new context has been “something special to witness.” One TikTok user posted a video of herself crying while listening to “Paris,” writing, “Do you think The Chainsmokers knew their little pop song about Paris would be used to fight for reproductive rights? Fuck the Supreme Court.” Drew Taggart, one half of the Chainsmokers, reposted the video on the Chainsmokers’ TikTok, adding a side-by-side image of himself looking sad and lip-syncing the song. In the caption, Taggart wrote, “we did not see that coming but are glad that something we wrote is being used to support a cause we believe in.”

Tik toks like this one https://t.co/ipN2t5IZ4V . Beautiful to see our music playing a role in bringing people together… — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) June 25, 2022

The bar for “not assholes” isn’t very high here, but it’s worth noting that the Chainsmokers are not, in fact, being assholes right now.