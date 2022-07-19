Roger Waters Says He’s “Far, Far, Far More Important” Than The Weeknd And Drake Will Ever Be

Roger Waters said that he’s “far, far, far more important” than the Weeknd and Drake will ever be in a recent interview with The Globe And Mail, who talked to Waters while the Pink Floyd co-founder was in the middle of a run of tour dates in Canada this past week.

“What’s interesting about you being here with me now is that none of the newspapers in Toronto sent anybody to review my shows,” Waters said early on in the interview. “What I’d like to know, what I’d like you to ponder on, and maybe ask your readers, is if they have any theories as to why that may be?”

The Globe And Mail‘s Brad Wheeler responded by noting that he was assigned to cover the Weeknd’s concert on July 8 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, which ended up being canceled due to a widespread internet outage in Canada. (Waters performed for two nights, on July 8 and 9, at the nearby Scotiabank Arena, and his shows went ahead as planned.)

“But the Weeknd was cancelled,” Waters said. “And my show was for two nights. I have no idea what or who the Weeknd is, because I don’t listen to much music. People have told me he’s a big act. Well, good luck to him. I’ve got nothing against him. Would it not have been possible to review his show one night and my show another night?”

The reporter countered with the fact that publications don’t do very many concert reviews nowadays (true) and that an interview was requested prior to the pair of Toronto shows.

“Good, I’m glad to hear that, and I look forward to reading this in the pages of your newspaper,” Waters said. “I’m not trying to make a personal attack. I’m just saying it seemed odd. And, by the way, with all due respect to the Weeknd or Drake or any of them, I am far, far, far more important than any of them will ever be, however many billions of streams they’ve got. There is stuff going on here that is fundamentally important to all of our lives.”

That was the end of that particular line of questioning, but you can read the whole interview here.