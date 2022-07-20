Blondshell – “Kiss City”

Dominique Falcone

New Music July 20, 2022 1:19 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Blondshell – “Kiss City”

Dominique Falcone

New Music July 20, 2022 1:19 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Sabrina Teitelbaum, aka Blondshell, has previously been best known for her work with Yves Tumor/Girlpool collaborator Yves Rothman. Last month, Teitelbaum released her first single as Blondshell, “Olympus.” Now, she’s got a follow-up single, the classic-pop ballad “Kiss City,” which about two-thirds of the way through blooms into a venue-filling sing-along.

“I was sick of pretending I didn’t care about love,” Teitelbaum says of “Kiss City,” adding:

The song is about wanting to be seen as an entire person, the fear of not being seen at all and being compared to other women – all the things that come up when you don’t trust the person you’re with. Writing alone in my apartment, I was able to voice my most vulnerable desires, which turned into demands over the course of the song. I think the song itself made me more confident and able to ask for what I deserve. I got angry as I was writing it because I realized that care is a very basic demand for someone you’re romantically involved with.

Listen below, and check out Blondshell’s upcoming tour dates with Porridge Radio and Horsegirl.

TOURDATES:
07/22 – Los Angeles CA @ The Echo w/ Horsegirl
09/06 – San Diego CA @ Casbah w/ Porridge Radio
09/07 – Los Angeles CA @ Lodge Room w/ Porridge Radio
09/09 – San Francisco CA @ Rickshaw Stop w/ Porridge Radio
09/12 – Portland OR @ Doug Fir w/ Porridge Radio
09/13 – Seattle WA @ Barboza w/ Porridge Radio
09/15 – Boise ID @ Neurolux w/ Porridge Radio
09/16 – Salt Lake City UT @ Kilby Court w/ Porridge Radio
09/17 – Denver CO @ Lost Lake w/ Porridge Radio

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Darkness Agree With Mastodon: Opening For Disturbed Is The Worst

5 days ago 0

Glorilla – “Tomorrow”

3 days ago 0

Influential Jazz Fusion Bassist And R&B Singer Michael Henderson Dead At 71

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Christina Aguilera’s “Genie In A Bottle”

3 days ago 0

We Were Front And Center For The Armed At Pitchfork Fest And Holy Shit

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest