Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Sabrina Teitelbaum, aka Blondshell, has previously been best known for her work with Yves Tumor/Girlpool collaborator Yves Rothman. Last month, Teitelbaum released her first single as Blondshell, “Olympus.” Now, she’s got a follow-up single, the classic-pop ballad “Kiss City,” which about two-thirds of the way through blooms into a venue-filling sing-along.

“I was sick of pretending I didn’t care about love,” Teitelbaum says of “Kiss City,” adding:

The song is about wanting to be seen as an entire person, the fear of not being seen at all and being compared to other women – all the things that come up when you don’t trust the person you’re with. Writing alone in my apartment, I was able to voice my most vulnerable desires, which turned into demands over the course of the song. I think the song itself made me more confident and able to ask for what I deserve. I got angry as I was writing it because I realized that care is a very basic demand for someone you’re romantically involved with.

Listen below, and check out Blondshell’s upcoming tour dates with Porridge Radio and Horsegirl.

TOURDATES:

07/22 – Los Angeles CA @ The Echo w/ Horsegirl

09/06 – San Diego CA @ Casbah w/ Porridge Radio

09/07 – Los Angeles CA @ Lodge Room w/ Porridge Radio

09/09 – San Francisco CA @ Rickshaw Stop w/ Porridge Radio

09/12 – Portland OR @ Doug Fir w/ Porridge Radio

09/13 – Seattle WA @ Barboza w/ Porridge Radio

09/15 – Boise ID @ Neurolux w/ Porridge Radio

09/16 – Salt Lake City UT @ Kilby Court w/ Porridge Radio

09/17 – Denver CO @ Lost Lake w/ Porridge Radio