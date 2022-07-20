Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – “Have You Felt Lately?”
Last month, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith announced her latest album, Let’s Turn It Into Sound, with “Is It Me Or Is It You?. Her next single asks another question: “Have You Felt Lately?” It starts off clownish and bright, with taffy-life vocals, but takes a couple twists and turns from there. Here’s what KAS had to say about the track:”Art is awe, art is mystery expressed. Art is somatic, even if it is experienced cerebrally. It is felt.” Listen below.
Let’s Turn It Into Sound is out 8/26 via Ghostly.