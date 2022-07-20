Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – “Have You Felt Lately?”

0

Last month, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith announced her latest album, Let’s Turn It Into Sound, with “Is It Me Or Is It You?. Her next single asks another question: “Have You Felt Lately?” It starts off clownish and bright, with taffy-life vocals, but takes a couple twists and turns from there. Here’s what KAS had to say about the track:”Art is awe, art is mystery expressed. Art is somatic, even if it is experienced cerebrally. It is felt.” Listen below.

Let’s Turn It Into Sound is out 8/26 via Ghostly.

