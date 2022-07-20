The experimentally minded Brooklyn indie rock band Oneida will soon follow up 2018’s Romance with a new album called Success. (Romance AND Success! You really can have it all!) Today they’re sharing a video for the new single “Rotten,” which features James McNew of Yo La Tengo on bass. Now that I know that’s McNew handling the propulsively catchy less-is-more low end, I can’t get over how much he sounds like himself — which is to say, great.

“Rotten” is a straightforward rager by Oneida standards. According to the band’s Kid Millions, the accessibility was not intentional: “We’ve been in the woods for a long time, doing very challenging, fucked up and psychotic things and sharing them with the world and expecting people to keep up. We honestly did not try to make something more straight ahead but it came out that way.”

Check out Matt Marlin’s video for “Rotten” below.

Success is out 8/19 on Joyful Noise.