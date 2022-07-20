Pearl Jam had to cancel a gig or two earlier this year when their rhythm section tested positive for COVID. (When it was just drummer Matt Cameron, they made do.) Now a different public health crisis has taken out a different member of the band. On Instagram, Pearl Jam announced that tonight’s show in Vienna has been cancelled because singer Eddie Vedder’s vocal cords were damaged by dust and smoke from the wildfires in France, part of a larger heat apocalypse that’s currently sweeping across the UK and Europe.

The band’s message reads as follows:

To all those who were anticipating a great Pearl Jam show tonight in Vienna, we were too. However, due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder’s throat was left damaged. He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered. This is brutal news and horrible timing…for everyone involved. Those who work so hard to put on the shows as well as those who give their precious time and energies to attend…. As a band, we are deeply sorry and have tried to find options to still play. And Ed wants to play. There’s just no throat available at this time… So very, very deeply sorry. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. Thank you for understanding. Pearl Jam

Beside the point, but after three decades, “Ed Vedder” doesn’t sound right at all.