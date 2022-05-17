Watch Pearl Jam Reunite With Original Drummer Dave Krusen For A Ten-Heavy Set In Fresno

Pearl Jam have been relying on a rotating cast of substitutes while drummer Matt Cameron recovers from COVID-19. At their recent Oakland shows, the list of replacement beat-keepers included multiple fans. In Fresno, they turned to someone with closer ties to the band: founding drummer Dave Krusen.

Krusen became the band’s very first drummer in 1990, back when they were still going by the name Mookie Blaylock. He played on their blockbuster 1991 debut album Ten but left the band between its recording and release to go to rehab for alcoholism. As music journalist and O.G. music blogger Matthew Perpetua points out, Krusen joined PJ on all the Ten songs plus the Singles soundtrack cut “State Of Love And Trust” at the Save Mart Center in Fresno on Monday. That encompassed quite a bit of the setlist, including a five-song mini-set in the middle of the show, the set-closing “Porch,” and a good chunk of the encore.

The show also included a cover of Prince’s “Purple Rain” with Josh Klinghoffer, one of the other substitute drummers, on lead vocals. Check out footage of that and many of the songs with Krusen below.