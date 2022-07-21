Apparently, Foxing shows are more lit than I realized. Last year, the St. Louis emo-prog adventurers released their long-awaited album Draw Down The Moon. Right now, Foxing are in the middle of a long North American tour with Greet Death and Home Is Where. Two nights ago, the tour came to Cleveland’s Grog Shop, and Foxing apparently rocked hard enough to induce some guy to crawl across the venue’s ceiling.

If you’ve been to enough punk or hardcore shows, you’ve probably seen someone hanging from a ceiling beam. That’s always fun, and it’s always impressive, but it’s not exactly headline news. This guy at the Foxing show did something more than that, though — a full on Spider-Man act, moving from the middle of the room to the area above the stage. Don’t try this at home, but do watch the footage below.

iconic moment for sure pic.twitter.com/lKNmZNN4wJ — catie (@mindwretch) July 20, 2022

Thanks to Souva, a member of the Stereogum Discord community, for the tip. (You can join the site’s Discord if you become a member, and you can do that here.) I love how someone just crowdsurfs the guitar to the band in the background of that scene. You have to respect a show where multiple crazy things happen at once. The band apparently enjoyed the spectacle, too.

Which one is Hereditary and which one is a Foxing show? pic.twitter.com/WdlxleyKQX — Foxing (@Foxing) July 21, 2022

Foxing’s tour comes to Columbus tomorrow night. Stay safe out there.