Foxing – “Where The Lightning Strikes Twice”

New Music May 27, 2021 12:25 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Fifth wave emo heroes Foxing are back with a new album, Draw Down The Moon, out this summer, and a new single is out today. “Where The Lightning Strikes Twice” is a synthy, upbeat anthem with a lot of fun guitar work and intense lyricism: “I wanna go where the lightning strikes twice,” they repeat so many times that the words seem to change in meaning with each proclamation.

Draw Down The Moon will also feature their two previous singles, “Go Down Together” and “Speak With The Dead,” which maintain this newer, more diverse sound. After becoming known for their classic, twangy emo hit “The Medic,” they’re experimenting and expanding into something less categorical. The album pre-order also includes a “role-playing game,” though I’m not quite sure what that implies.

Listen to “Where The Lightning Strikes Twice” and check out the album tracklist below.

01 “737”
02 “Go Down Together”
03 “Beacons”
05 “Draw Down The Moon”
05 “Where The Lightning Strikes Twice”
06 “Bialystok”
07 “At Least We Found The Floor”
08 “Cold Blooded”
09 “If I Believed In Love”
10 “Speak With The Dead”

Draw Down The Moon is out 8/6 via Grand Paradise / Hopeless Records. Pre-order it here.

