When did rappers stop performing with the Roots when they were appearing on Jimmy Fallon? That used to happen with practically every Fallon rap performance, and we might need to bring it back. Last night, for instance, Denzel Curry was the musical guest on The Tonight Show, and he brought a live band of his own. You can’t tell me that couldn’t have been the Roots.

Not that Denzel Curry’s band didn’t sound great. Curry used to be known for his frantic, anarchic live shows — the kind of mosh-madness throwdowns that probably couldn’t have accommodated a live band unless that band was, say, Curry collaborators Trash Talk. Earlier this year, though, Curry released his thoughtful, grown-up album Melt My Eyez See Your Future. On Fallon last night, Curry went for a different thing, and he nailed it.

Curry and his band performed the Melt My Eyez single “Walkin,” and they made it thicker and more lush than it is on record. Curry’s band, which he called the Cold-Blooded Soul Gang, featured a hypeman and a full horn-section, and they sounded smooth and polished. Curry, meanwhile, brought a non-sweaty form of showmanship, and it suited him nicely. Watch the performance below.

Melt My Eyez See Your Future is out now on Loma Vista.