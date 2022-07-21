Earlier this year, Welsh avant-gardist Cate Le Bon released a great new album, Pompeii — one of the best of 2022 so far, even. At the beginning of the tour, she started performing a cover of John Cale’s “Big White Cloud,” a track off his 1970 solo debut Vintage Violence, but phased it out in favor of a Bill Nelson cover instead. But last night at the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh, she appropriately broke out that Cale cover once again and video made its way online for the first time.

Le Bon has performed alongside Cale at a handful of shows over the years.

Watch video of her cover below.