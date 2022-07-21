A day after revealing the tracklist for her new album Renaissance, Beyoncé has also shared the composer credits. They’ve already been helpfully loaded into the album’s Wikipedia page, too. Some notable appearances:

• PC Music head A. G. Cook has a credit on “All Up In Your Mind” alongside BloodPop, Mike Dean, and others.

• Drake and Boi-1da are credited on “Heated.”

• Syd has a credit on “Plastic Off The Sofa.”

• Tems and key Afrobeats producer P2J have credits on “Move.”

• Hit-Boy is credited on “Thique.”

• Nile Rodgers, Raphael Saadiq, and Teena Marie have credits on “Cuff It.”

• Closing song “Summer Renaissance” credits Giorgio Moroder and Donna Summer — “I Feel Love” interpolation incoming?

• “Energy” has 14 songwriters including Skrillex, The-Dream, Big Freedia, and both Neptunes.

• Drag queen Kevin Aviance is among the 15 credits on “Pure/Honey” alongside BloodPop, Saadiq, and many others.

• “Alien Superstar” has 22(!) songwriters including Jay-Z, 070 Shake, Lucky Daye, Labrinth, and both guys from Right Said Fred — another “I’m So Sexy” interpolation?

There are many, many more names in there, and you can peruse them all below.

Renaissance is out 7/29 on Parkwood/Columbia.