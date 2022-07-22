It’s a big day for Ozzy Osbourne, and Osbourne has been blown up to gargantuan proportions to mark the occasion. The Ozzman is making his Comic Con debut today in San Diego, where he’s appearing with famed comics creator Todd McFarlane to sign copies of their new comic book Patient Number 9. Outside the San Diego Convention Center, a 25-foot tall inflatable Ozzy has been installed to announce his presence.

Patient Number 9 is also the name of Osbourne’s new album, which features a dizzying array of guests including Osbourne’s Black Sabbath co-founder Tony Iommi, the late Taylor Hawkins, Eric Clapton, Josh Homme, Duff McKagan, Chad Smith, Robert Trujillo, Mike McCready, and Chris Chaney. He shared the title track last month, and today he’s back with the hard-hitting “Degradation Rules.” It’s the first Osbourne solo song to feature Iommi, and you can hear it below.

Patient Number 9 is out 9/9.