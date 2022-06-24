Earlier this month, Ozzy Osbourne had to get a major operation, one that his wife Sharon said was “really gonna determine the rest of his life.” So far, it seems he’s recovering well. And at the same time, he’s back with an announcement about a new album called Patient Number 9.

Patient Number 9 is the followup to 2020’s Ordinary Man, and like its predecessor it features production from Andrew Watt. It also boasts an insane array of collaborators: Eric Clapton, Josh Homme, Duff McKagan, Chad Smith, Robert Trujillo, Mike McCready, Chris Chaney, and Taylor Hawkins were all involved. And Osbourne even has Tony Iommi as a guest lead guitarist, marking the first time Iommi has performed on one of Osbourne’s solo albums.

Along with the announcement, Osbourne has shared the album’s title track. It’s one of the ones that’s got Trujillo and Smith, and alongside Osbourne’s longtime collaborator Zakk Wylde, it also features guitar from Jeff Beck. “Patient Number 9” comes with a video directed by Todd McFarlane. Check it out below.

Patient Number 9 is out 9/9.