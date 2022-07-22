After Three Years Away, Splendour In The Grass Festival Cancels Day One Because Of Weather

The festival gods can be cruel and capricious. After three years of pandemic-enforced silence, Australia’s massive festival Splendour In The Grass was supposed to have its triumphant return today. Gorillaz were scheduled to headline the first day of the fest, which was also set to feature big artists like Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Kacey Musgraves, and DMA’s. Unfortunately, it won’t happen. Because of massive rainfall, the Splendour In The Grass organizers have had to shut down the first day of the festival.

In a statement posted on social media, Splendour In The Grass organizers say that a “significant weather system” is about to make landfall, which will make already-heavy rainfall even worse. So the festival organizers have cancelled all performances on their main stages, though performances will still happen at various different “destination spaces.” They’re working on figuring out the refund situation, too. The next two days of the festival are still supposed to happen, and the Strokes and Tyler, The Creator are set to headline.

Statement from Splendour in the Grass organisers pic.twitter.com/zcROtIEKex — SplendourintheGrass (@SITG) July 22, 2022

Photos from the Splendour In The Grass campground make it clear that conditions on the ground are really pretty awful.

Some scenes from the Splendour in the Ground campground this morning. @abcnews pic.twitter.com/SRH4oMuhQY — Tobi Loftus (@tobiloftus) July 21, 2022

Stay dry out there, intrepid Australian festival-goers.