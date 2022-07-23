Watch Dinosaur Jr. & Courtney Barnett Perform “Feel The Pain” At Newport Folk

News July 23, 2022 2:59 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Newport Folk Festival goes down this weekend in Rhode Island, and both Courtney Barnett and Dinosaur Jr. are on the lineup. Yesterday, during Dinosaur Jr.’s set, the college-rock greats brought Barnett out to sing and play guitar on ’90s classic “Feel The Pain.” Both acts are still promoting some new-ish records: Last year, Dinosaur Jr. released Sweep It Into Space, and Barnett shared Things Take Time, Take Time. Likewise, they both recently put out documentaries; Barnett’s Anonymous Club came out in June, and Dinosaur Jr.’s Freakscene came out in May.

Watch some fan-shot footage below.

more from News

