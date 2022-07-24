Last month, the Eddie Vedder-curated Ohana Festival announced a second weekend (October 8 and 9) called Ohana Encore. It was set to feature an entirely different lineup from the first weekend (September 30 through October 2), with Vedder headlining alongside Alanis Morissette, the Black Keys, and Haim. Except now it looks like that second weekend has been cancelled.

Ticketholders for Ohana Encore received an email from provider Front Gate Tickets on Friday night that said that the second weekend of the event would no longer take place “due to circumstances beyond our control.” It also noted that refunds will be issued within 10 business days. The fest has yet to publicly acknowledge the cancellation beyond that email, but its website and social media pages were updated on Friday to remove references to Encore.

Additional weekend two performers were going to include Band Of Horses, the Roots, Afghan Whigs, the Front Bottoms, Amyl & The Sniffers, Iceage, Pluralone, Hamilton Leithauser, Charlotte Lawrence, Illuminati Hotties, and more.

Weekend one is still set to go down September 30 to October 2 on Dana Point, California. Along with Vedder, it’s got Stevie Nicks, Pink, and Jack White on board as headliners. The lineup also features Broken Social Scene performing You Forgot It In People, St. Vincent, Khruangbin, Brittany Howard, Manchester Orchestra, Kevin Morby, Gang Of Youths, Bomba Estereo, Noga Erez, Billy Strings, Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs, and many others. You can find all the details here.