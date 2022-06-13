Ohana Fest Announces Second Weekend With Eddie Vedder, The Black Keys, Alanis Morissette, HAIM, & More

The Eddie Vedder-curated Ohana Festival announced its 2022 lineup a few months back, but it turns out that that wasn’t all Ohana Fest had in the works. Just like last year, the fest has announced a second weekend called Ohana Encore, and it features an entirely different lineup than the first, though of course Vedder himself is still playing. He’s headlining along with Alanis Morissette, the Black Keys, and Haim.

Also performing on weekend two is Band Of Horses, the Roots, Afghan Whigs, the Front Bottoms, Amyl & The Sniffers, Iceage, Pluralone, Hamilton Leithauser, Charlotte Lawrence, Illuminati Hotties, and more.

Ohana Encore takes place October 8 and October 9, the weekend after the first event, at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (June 17) at 10AM PST. More details here.