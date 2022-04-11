Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival Has Stevie Nicks, Jack White, Pink, & More

News April 11, 2022 11:01 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival Has Stevie Nicks, Jack White, Pink, & More

News April 11, 2022 11:01 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Last year, Eddie Vedder’s annual Ohana Festival came back after a one-year pandemic hiatus, and Vedder actually headlined all three nights of his own show — one with a regular solo set, one with Pearl Jam, and one with an ad-hoc solo covers set after Kings Of Leon had to cancel. This year, the Ohana Festival is coming back again, and Vedder will play another solo headlining set. This time, though, he won’t be the only headliner.

This year’s Ohana Fest goes down 9/30 to 10/2 on Dana Point, California. Along with Vedder, it’s got Stevie Nicks, Pink, and the currently-very-busy Jack White on board as headliners. (The idea of Pink and Vedder singing together is oddly hugely appealing.) The festival lineup also features Broken Social Scene performing You Forgot It In People, St. Vincent, Khruangbin, Brittany Howard, Manchester Orchestra, Kevin Morby, Gang Of Youths, Bomba Estereo, Noga Erez, Billy Strings, Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs, and many others. You can find all the relevant details here.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Kurt Loder Apologizes For Being A Dick To Jewel

3 days ago 0

We’ve Got A File On You: Jewel

4 days ago 0

Watch WILLOW Make SNL Debut With Camila Cabello On “psychofreak”

2 days ago 0

Watch Thom Yorke Perform Radiohead, UNKLE, & The Smile Songs Solo For The First Time

2 days ago 0

Watch Jack White Play An Incredible Slide-Guitar National Anthem For Detroit Tigers Opening Day

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest