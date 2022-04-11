Last year, Eddie Vedder’s annual Ohana Festival came back after a one-year pandemic hiatus, and Vedder actually headlined all three nights of his own show — one with a regular solo set, one with Pearl Jam, and one with an ad-hoc solo covers set after Kings Of Leon had to cancel. This year, the Ohana Festival is coming back again, and Vedder will play another solo headlining set. This time, though, he won’t be the only headliner.

This year’s Ohana Fest goes down 9/30 to 10/2 on Dana Point, California. Along with Vedder, it’s got Stevie Nicks, Pink, and the currently-very-busy Jack White on board as headliners. (The idea of Pink and Vedder singing together is oddly hugely appealing.) The festival lineup also features Broken Social Scene performing You Forgot It In People, St. Vincent, Khruangbin, Brittany Howard, Manchester Orchestra, Kevin Morby, Gang Of Youths, Bomba Estereo, Noga Erez, Billy Strings, Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs, and many others. You can find all the relevant details here.