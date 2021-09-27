Watch Brandi Carlile Sing A Rousing Version Of “Better Man” With Pearl Jam At Ohana Fest

This past weekend, Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival went down in Dana Point, California. Vedder was very busy all weekend. He’d been booked to headline two of the three nights — one solo and one with Pearl Jam. But Vedder actually headlined all three. Saturday-night headliners Kings Of Leon had to cancel their performance because of the death of their mother. Vedder filled in, playing a set of covers with an ad hoc all-star band. Vedder must’ve been exhausted by Sunday night, but he got some help.

During Pearl Jam’s festival-closing performance last night, Brandi Carlile, who’d played in the support slot earlier that night, joined Pearl Jam onstage for a performance of their 1994 Vitalogy classic “Better Man.” Before Carlile came onstage, Eddie Vedder did a kind of extended comedy bit about how Carlile had said the festival’s bill was full of “power bitches,” and Vedder was clearly delighted to be in her presence. On “Better Man,” Carlile and Vedder traded off lead vocals, and they hit some crazy harmonies and call and-response bits. Watch a fan-made video below.

During her set, according to Setlist.FM, Carlile sang her cover of Soundgarden’s “Searching With My Good Eye Closed.” Carlile released that cover, with the surviving members of Soundgarden backing her up, for Record Store Day last year, and she performed with Soundgarden’s surviving members last month. Last night, for that song, Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready and Pearl Jam/Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron backed Carlile up.