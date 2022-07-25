THICK – “Tell Myself”

Last month, the Brooklyn Band To Watch THICK announced their second album, Happy Now, with “Loser.” Today, they’re back with another single, the chiming and catchy “Tell Myself.” “As you get older, you sometimes look at your little-kid self and wish you could give them a hug and tell them everything’s going to be okay,” the band said of the track. “It’s not about minimizing life experiences, but a reminder that you’re stronger than you think and that—despite what it feels like in the moment—there is a light at the end of the tunnel.” Check it out below.

Happy Now is out 8/19 via Epitaph Records.

