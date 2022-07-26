The great Toronto punk rock adventurers Fucked Up are on their own mystical journey. Last year, Fucked Up released the stunning four-part epic Year Of The Horse, a record that’ll technically appear in their discography as an EP even though it’s as long as a double album. This fall, Fucked Up will follow Year Of The Horse with a new 12″ EP called Oberon. They’ve just shared the early track “Strix,” and it rocks.

Oberon is named for the king of the fairies, as described in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and this feels like an indication that Fucked Up are not letting up with their heavy mythology. Today, they’ve shared the early track “Strix,” a track named for a mythic medieval bird that eats human flesh and that serves as a dark omen. The song is a pummeling noise-rock trudge with some seriously unhinged Jesus Lizard shit going on. It’s both punishing and awesome. Below, listen to “Strix” and check out the Oberon tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Oberon”

02 “Strix”

03 “Mashhit”

04 “The Aquarium”

Oberon is out 10/7 on Tankcrimes.