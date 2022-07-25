Britney Spears Reportedly Recorded An Elton John Duet For Her First New Single In Six Years

News July 25, 2022 7:56 PM By Rachel Brodsky
Britney Spears has reportedly recorded a new version of “Tiny Dancer” with Elton John. According to Page Six, the two performers secretly met in a Beverly Hills recording studio last week to record the track, which is apparently set to be released next month. This would mark Spears’ first foray into music since being freed from her nearly 14-year conservatorship last November.

“This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet — and it is incredible,” a “music industry insider” told Page Six, adding, “Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills last week with Elton for the super-secret recording session overseen by uber-producer Andrew Watt.”

The unnamed source continues: “They’ve already played it for people at their record label, and everybody is freaking out. It is so good. They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer.”

Spears has been posting clips of herself singing on Instagram recently, including one on July 15 of her updating “…Baby One More Time” in a lower vocal register. She captioned, “I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long.”

Spears’ last album was 2016’s Glory, which featured the singles “Make Me,” “Slumber Party,” “Private Show,” “Clumsy,” and “Do You Wanna Come Over?”

