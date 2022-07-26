SBTRKT – “Miss The Days”

Last month, SBTRKT (aka UK producer Aaron Jerome) released his first new music in six years: “Bodmin Moor Prequel.” SBTRKT followed up a few weeks later by teasing another new track, “Miss The Days.” Today, he’s dropped the finished version. Featuring vocals from Leyla, “Miss The Days” goes hard with an anxious, fired-up beat. Over the course of three-and-a-half minutes, SBTRKT operates in one of two modes: he kicks off with frantic drum & bass rattling before downshifting into a yearning R&B ballad. Listen to “Miss The Days” below.

