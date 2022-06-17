SBTRKT – “Bodmin Moor”

Earlier in the week, SBTRKT (aka UK producer Aaron Jerome) teased his first new music in six years with a trailer titled “Bodmin Moor Prequel.” Featuring Seyan Patel and Chaneil Kular (Sex Education), the brief clip portrayed a young boy (Patel) wearing a cat-like mask and unfurling what could be a giant map or set of instructions. Following SBTRKT’s 2016 effort Save Yourself, the full song is now here, and a video directed by production duo THE REST will arrive at 8am ET.

Adding to the mystery, SBTRKT’s Instagram story links out to “Bodmin Moor”‘s official site — titled “The Vanishing Post” — which depicts old news stories, photos, and illustrations about a mythical Cornish wildcat called the “Beast of Bodwin Moor.”

Listen to “Bodmin Moor,” and look for the video in a few hours.

