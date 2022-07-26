The Bay Area’s Loma Prieta are masters of moody, serrated, expressive post-hardcore, but they haven’t put that mastery to much use lately. It’s been seven years since Loma Prieta released Self Portrait, their last album. Early in 2020, Loma Prieta finally followed that album with a two-song single, “Continuum” b/w “Fate.” Today, Loma Prieta are back with one more song. It’s a short one.

Loma Prieta’s new track “Sunlight” is a jagged, ferocious track that only lasts a minute and a half. Its lyrics are all about the idea of sunlight as a disinfectant — something that’s both sustaining and dangerous. It rips hard, and I hope the band has more new music on the way. Below, listen to “Sunlight” and check out the dates for Loma Prieta’s brief upcoming West Coast tour.

TOUR DATES:

07/29 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Arlene Francis Center *

07/31 – Toronto, ON @ New Friends Fest

08/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Genghis Cohen *

08/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill *

08/05 – Portland, OR @ Mano Oculta *

08/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Red Gate *

08/07 – Seattle, WA @ Bar House *

* with the New Trust

“Sunlight” is out now on Deathwish, Inc.