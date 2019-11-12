Loma Prieta – “Continuum”

Back in 2015, the raw and jagged long-running Bay Area hardcore band Loma Prieta released their truly impressive Self-Portrait album. And then: Nothing. Today, Loma Prieta end that silence. Early next year, they’re coming back with a new two-song single. And today, we get to hear one of those songs.

Loma Prieta recorded those two new songs, “Continuum” and “Fate” with producer Jack Shirley. Shirley is best-known for his work with Loma Prieta peers Deafheaven, but he’s one of the hardest-working, most dependable producers in underground rock music, and his credits include the last two “Loma Prieta” albums. With “Continuum,” the band has built on the moody hardcore sonics of their old records, but they’ve done something very different with it.

There’s a lot of mud and noise in the sound of “Continuum,” but the song is, at heart, a melodic and extravagantly bummed-out rock songs. It’s not even that fast! There’s a bit of shoegaze in the way the ultra-distorted guitars and bass build their own kind of drone and in the way that they overwhelm the vocals. It’s aggressive music, but it’s pretty, too. Listen below.

<a href="http://lomaprietaband.bandcamp.com/album/contnuum-b-w-fate" target="_blank">Contnuum b/w Fate by Loma Prieta</a>

The “Continuum” b/w “Fate” single is out 1/10 on Deathwish, Inc.