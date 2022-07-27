Röyksopp – “Let’s Get It Right” (Feat. Astrid S) & “Control”

July 26, 2022 By James Rettig
Röyksopp – “Let’s Get It Right” (Feat. Astrid S) & “Control”

New Music July 26, 2022 9:24 PM By James Rettig
The Norwegian duo Röyksopp have been dropping new tracks left and right this year, many of which were collected on a project called Profound Mysteries that came out in April. They’re following that up next month with another collection of songs, Profound Mysteries II, and the pair recently shared a pair of new tracks that’ll appear on it. “Let’s Get it Right” is their latest team-up with Astrid S, who also appeared on “Breathe.” “We wanted to create a warm and sensual space in which the simple message of the song felt native. And to us, Astrid S had to be a part of that mise-en-scène,” the duo wrote in a statement. They’re also sharing a different Profound Mysteries II track called “Control.” Check out both below.

Profound Mysteries II is out 8/19.

