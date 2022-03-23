The last traditional album Norwegian electronic duo Röyksopp released was 2014’s The Inevitable End, which they called their “goodbye to the traditional album format.” Now, the duo are preparing to release Profound Mysteries, a 10-song collection that, per a press release, is “an expanded creative universe and a prodigious conceptual project.” We’ve already shared four songs that will appear on Profound Mysteries: “This Time, This Place” featuring Beki Mari, “(Nothing But) Ashes…,” “The Ladder,” and a Alison Goldfrapp collab “Impossible.” Now, Röyksopp have shared another track. On “Breathe,” Röyksopp team up with Norwegian singer-songwriter Astrid S.

The duo have also shared a short “Breathe” film titled I Hate My Shelf, directed by Swedish filmmaker Andreas Nilsson, who previously worked on short films for the band’s albums Junior (2009) and Senior (2010) and the music video for “This Must Be It.”

“I have always wanted to collaborate with Röyksopp, they have been and continue to be a huge inspiration for me,” Astrid S says. “I’m really excited for the music to finally come out!”

Listen and watch below.

Profound Mysteries is out 4/29. Pre-order it here.