The long-running Norwegian electronic duo Röyksopp released The Inevitable End, their last album, way back in 2014, and they announced that LP as their “goodbye to the traditional album format.” For years afterwards, Röyksopp didn’t release anything. Recently, though, the duo announced the impending release of Profound Mysteries, a new collection of 10 songs that, per a press release is not an album but rather “an expanded creative universe and a prodigious conceptual project.”

We’ve already posted three of the songs that’ll end up on Profound Mysteries: “(Nothing But) Ashes…,” “The Ladder,” and the Alison Goldfrapp collab “Impossible.” Today, Röyksopp have shared a fourth. On “This Time, This Place,” Röyksopp team up with the former Nouvelle Vague singer Beki Mari.

“I could only describe working with Royksopp as an out of body experience,” Mari says. “My mind already had the trails of their music burnt-in; little pathways back to very specific memories and so being asked to sing for them filled me with an inimitable feeling. In Norway, in their studio, my voice spanned octaves I didn’t know I had; which was especially interesting as I was still learning how to fly. Working with Svein and Torbjørn was a divine blessing, something I shan’t ever forget.”

Listen to “This Time, This Place.”

Profound Mysteries is out 4/29. Pre-order it here.