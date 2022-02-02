Röyksopp – “Impossible” (Feat. Alison Goldfrapp)

Norwegian duo Röyksopp have said that their 2014 LP The Inevitable End was their “goodbye to the traditional album format,” but that doesn’t mean that they’re done making music. In the past month, they resurfaced with the new tracks “(Nothing But) Ashes…” and “The Ladder,” both of which arrived with accompanying short films. Today, they’re sharing another single: “Impossible,” which features vocals from Goldfrapp’s Alison Goldfrapp.

“It’s been great working with the wonderful Svein & Torbjørn from Röyksopp,” Goldfrapp says in a statement. “I’ve been a fan of their music for years and it was a fascinating joy creating ‘Impossible’ together. I truly hope everyone enjoys the track as there’s more to come.” Listen below.