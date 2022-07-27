Future Teens – “BYOB”

New Music July 27, 2022 11:50 AM By James Rettig
The rousing Boston emo band Future Teens have announced a new album, Self Help, their full-length follow-up to 2019’s Breakup Season. It includes last month’s “Same Difference” and new single “BYOB,” a chugging, melodic track about bandleader Amy Hoffman’s journey toward sobriety.

“It took me a long time to understand that I needed to stop drinking, longer still to learn I couldn’t do it on my own,” Hoffman said in a statement. “BYOB came together over the first few months of my sobriety, starting when I thought I ‘just needed some time off’ and ending when I realized if I wanted anything to actually get better, I had to keep trying.”

Watch a video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Doorknob Confessional”
02 “Good Reason”
03 “Well Enough”
04 “Smile With Your Teeth”
05 “BYOB”
06 “Stress Dreams”
07 “Team Sports”
08 “Same Difference”
09 “Real Change”
10 “Going Pains”

Self Help is out 9/23 via Triple Crown Records. Pre-order it here.

