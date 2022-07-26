The Soft Pink Truth, the solo outing of Matmos’ Drew Daniel, is already set to release a limited CD and cassette-only mini-album on August 19 called Was It Ever Real?. Now, Daniel has announced another provocatively named project, this time in the form of an LP called Is It Going To Get Any Deeper Than This?. That one’s out October 21. Also out today is an electro-funk single featuring Jenn Wasner (Wye Oak, Flock Of Dimes) called “Wanna Know.”

“Years ago, a friend was DJing in a club and a woman came into the DJ booth and asked ‘Is it going to get any deeper than this?’,” Daniel says of the LP’s title. “And the phrase became a kind of mantra for us. What did she really want? This album was created as an attempt to imagine possible musical responses to her question.”

Listen to “Wanna Know” below, and check out when you can see Daniel performing with Matmos in the coming weeks.

<a href="https://thesoftpinktruth.bandcamp.com/album/is-it-going-to-get-any-deeper-than-this">Is It Going To Get Any Deeper Than This? by The Soft Pink Truth</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Deeper”

02 “La Joie Devant La Mort”

03 “Wanna Know”

04 “Trocadero”

05 “Moodswing”

06 “Sunwash”

07 “Joybreath”

08 “Deeper Than This”

09 “Toot Sweet”

10 “Now That It’s All Over”

TOURDATES:

07/26 – Austin, TX @ The Parish

07/29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

07/30 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records

08/01 – Chicago, IL @ Constellation

08/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Andy Warhol Museum

08/04 – Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

08/05 – Quebec City, QC @ L’anti Bar & Spectacles

08/06 – Montreal, QC @ Le Ritz

08/08 – Boston, MA @ Sonia

08/09 – Providence, RI @ Alchemy

08/10 – New Haven, CT @ State House

08/11 – New York City, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

08/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

08/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

Is It Going To Get Any Deeper Than This? is out 10/21 via Thrill Jockey.