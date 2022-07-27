Maxo Kream – “Mixin Juices” (Feat. Babyface Ray)

New Music July 27, 2022 12:44 PM By James Rettig
0

Maxo Kream – “Mixin Juices” (Feat. Babyface Ray)

New Music July 27, 2022 12:44 PM By James Rettig
0

Over the past couple weeks, Houston rapper Maxo Kream has been sharing some new tracks — the Anderson .Paak-featuring “The Vision,” the Benny The Butcher-featuring “Football Heads” — that are included on the deluxe edition of Weight Of The World, his new album from last fall. Today, that deluxe edition has officially been released, and it includes a handful of new songs in addition the aforementioned, plus one called “Mixin Juices” that features Babyface Ray. Check out a video for that alongside the whole deluxe edition below.

The Weight Of The World deluxe edition is out now via Big Persona/88 Classic/RCA Records. Over the weekend, Maxo Kream got some fighting fans to make peace onstage at a show in Australia.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Kendrick Lamar Reacts To Security Guard Crying At His Show

3 days ago 0

Stream Lollapalooza 2022 On Hulu

2 days ago 0

Looks Like Migos Are Now Officially A Duo

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Santana’s “Smooth” (Feat. Rob Thomas)

3 days ago 0

Kelis Says She Was Sampled On Beyoncé’s New Album Without Her Permission

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest