Maxo Kream – “Mixin Juices” (Feat. Babyface Ray)

Over the past couple weeks, Houston rapper Maxo Kream has been sharing some new tracks — the Anderson .Paak-featuring “The Vision,” the Benny The Butcher-featuring “Football Heads” — that are included on the deluxe edition of Weight Of The World, his new album from last fall. Today, that deluxe edition has officially been released, and it includes a handful of new songs in addition the aforementioned, plus one called “Mixin Juices” that features Babyface Ray. Check out a video for that alongside the whole deluxe edition below.

The Weight Of The World deluxe edition is out now via Big Persona/88 Classic/RCA Records. Over the weekend, Maxo Kream got some fighting fans to make peace onstage at a show in Australia.