Kendrick Lamar Reacts To Security Guard Crying At His Show

Over the weekend, a video went viral of a security guard crying while Kendrick Lamar performed “LOVE” at his show in Houston. The guard, whose name is Devyn Sanford, was interviewed by the local Fox TV station after the clip started circulating. “I woke up the next day and it was everywhere,” Sanford said. “I’m still taking it all in right now. […] I debated about whether to buy tickets or work the show and I decided to work it and it was still just as impactful to me.”

“It brought me back to when the song first came out. I was going through a tumultuous time in my life at that point,” Sanford continued. “The words, the crowd around me, everyone was screaming and reaching for Kendrick and crying and I kind of like absorbed everybody’s emotions. I was trying my best to hold it together and I just cracked.”

After Lamar’s performance at Rolling Loud a couple days later, he was asked about the video by kid reporter Jazlyn “Jazzy” Guerra. “It’s really just about the feeling of it. At the end of the day, past all the politics, past all the numbers, it’s what music makes you feel, you know, how it makes you feel,” Lamar said.

“To see that — and shoutout to him, by the way, because I see you bro — I was like, ‘man, I wonder what he’s going through,'” he continued. “At the end of the day that’s how you want everyone to receive your music, you know, make them feel good, make them feel like a moment they’re attached to can live forever.”