Lollapalooza 2022 goes down in Chicago this weekend (July 28-31), and those of you not attending in person you can still stream the extravaganza live on Hulu starting at 3pm ET on Thursday, July 28. The four-day fest features eight headliners: Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, and Kygo.

Also on hand will be Glass Animals, Jazmine Sullivan, Charli XCX, IDLES, Turnstile, the Kid Laroi, YG, King Princess, 100 Gecs, Manchester Orchestra, Denzel Curry, Girl In Red, Tove Lo, WILLOW, Caroline Polachek, Cordae, Dashboard Confessional, Beach Bunny, the Wombats, Remi Wolf, PinkPantheress, MUNA, Tinashe, glaive, Wet Leg, KennyHoopla, Young Nudy, Maxo Kream, Mariah The Scientist, Horsegirl, Meet Me @ The Altar, and many more. (Note: Missing from the streaming line-up are Dua Lipa, J. Cole, and Charli XCX, who are all only performing in-person.)

Find the full streaming schedule below and all the streams right here, provided you’re a Hulu subscriber. (Times are in Eastern Standard Time and subject to change.)

THURSDAY, JULY 28

Channel 1

3PM — Sampa the Great

3:30PM — Bijou

4PM — Inhaler

5:15PM — Still Woozy

6:15PM — The Wombats

6:45PM — Tove Lo

7:30PM — Billy Strings

8:35PM — Jazmine Sullivan

11:15PM — Metallica

FRIDAY, JULY 29

Channel 1

2PM — Jordy

2:45PM — Del Water Gap

4PM — Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

4:45PM — Tinashe

5:45PM — Cordae

7PM — Coi Leray

9:30PM — Machine Gun Kelly

11PM — Don Toliver

Channel 2

2:30PM — Jasiah

3PM — Maddy O’Neal

3:45PM — Whipped Cream

4:30PM — Mahalia

5:45PM — Wreckno

6:45PM — LP Giobbi

7:45PM — Royal Blood

8:45PM — Clozee

10PM — Bob Moses

11:30PM — Rezz

SATURDAY, JULY 30

Channel 1

2PM — Crawlers

3PM — Cochise

3:45PM — Hinds

5PM — Griff

5:45PM — Dashboard Confessional

7PM — YG

8PM — Big Sean

9PM — Wallows

11PM — Kygo

Channel 2

2PM — Stellar

2:30PM — Grabbitz

3:15PM — Evan Giia

4:15PM — Surf Mesa

5:15PM — Lil Durk

6PM — Blxst

7PM — Sidepiece

7:30PM — Duke Dumont

8:45PM — Tomorrow X Together

9:30PM — IDLES

11PM — Kaskade

SUNDAY, JULY 31

Channel 1

2PM — De’Wayne

2:45PM — Erica Banks

3:30PM — Zoe Wees

4:30PM — Djo

6:15PM — Beach Bunny

7:45PM — Porno For Pyros

10PM — J-Hope

11PM — Denzel Curry