Stream Lollapalooza 2022 On Hulu
Lollapalooza 2022 goes down in Chicago this weekend (July 28-31), and those of you not attending in person you can still stream the extravaganza live on Hulu starting at 3pm ET on Thursday, July 28. The four-day fest features eight headliners: Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, and Kygo.
Also on hand will be Glass Animals, Jazmine Sullivan, Charli XCX, IDLES, Turnstile, the Kid Laroi, YG, King Princess, 100 Gecs, Manchester Orchestra, Denzel Curry, Girl In Red, Tove Lo, WILLOW, Caroline Polachek, Cordae, Dashboard Confessional, Beach Bunny, the Wombats, Remi Wolf, PinkPantheress, MUNA, Tinashe, glaive, Wet Leg, KennyHoopla, Young Nudy, Maxo Kream, Mariah The Scientist, Horsegirl, Meet Me @ The Altar, and many more. (Note: Missing from the streaming line-up are Dua Lipa, J. Cole, and Charli XCX, who are all only performing in-person.)
Find the full streaming schedule below and all the streams right here, provided you’re a Hulu subscriber. (Times are in Eastern Standard Time and subject to change.)
THURSDAY, JULY 28
Channel 1
3PM — Sampa the Great
3:30PM — Bijou
4PM — Inhaler
5:15PM — Still Woozy
6:15PM — The Wombats
6:45PM — Tove Lo
7:30PM — Billy Strings
8:35PM — Jazmine Sullivan
11:15PM — Metallica
FRIDAY, JULY 29
Channel 1
2PM — Jordy
2:45PM — Del Water Gap
4PM — Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
4:45PM — Tinashe
5:45PM — Cordae
7PM — Coi Leray
9:30PM — Machine Gun Kelly
11PM — Don Toliver
Channel 2
2:30PM — Jasiah
3PM — Maddy O’Neal
3:45PM — Whipped Cream
4:30PM — Mahalia
5:45PM — Wreckno
6:45PM — LP Giobbi
7:45PM — Royal Blood
8:45PM — Clozee
10PM — Bob Moses
11:30PM — Rezz
SATURDAY, JULY 30
Channel 1
2PM — Crawlers
3PM — Cochise
3:45PM — Hinds
5PM — Griff
5:45PM — Dashboard Confessional
7PM — YG
8PM — Big Sean
9PM — Wallows
11PM — Kygo
Channel 2
2PM — Stellar
2:30PM — Grabbitz
3:15PM — Evan Giia
4:15PM — Surf Mesa
5:15PM — Lil Durk
6PM — Blxst
7PM — Sidepiece
7:30PM — Duke Dumont
8:45PM — Tomorrow X Together
9:30PM — IDLES
11PM — Kaskade
SUNDAY, JULY 31
Channel 1
2PM — De’Wayne
2:45PM — Erica Banks
3:30PM — Zoe Wees
4:30PM — Djo
6:15PM — Beach Bunny
7:45PM — Porno For Pyros
10PM — J-Hope
11PM — Denzel Curry
Channel 2
2PM — Hannah Wants
3PM — Audrey Nuna
4PM — Habstrakt
5:15PM — James Hype
6PM — ATLiens
7:15PM — Gordo
8:15PM — Banks
9:15PM — Green Day
11PM — John Summit