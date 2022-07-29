Stream Three Previously Unreleased Purity Ring Songs From Shrines 10th Anniversary Reissue

New Music July 29, 2022 12:15 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Stream Three Previously Unreleased Purity Ring Songs From Shrines 10th Anniversary Reissue

New Music July 29, 2022 12:15 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Last week, Purity Ring (Megan James and Corin Roddick) announced Shrines X, a reissue of their 2012 debut album in celebration of its 10th anniversary. Now, the reissue has dropped and it includes the original album plus three previously unreleased B-sides. They’re called “inovein,” “firmament,” and “crawlersout – prototype.” This is the first project the Canadian synth-pop duo have shared since 2020’s Womb, not counting this summer’s graves EP. Check out Purity Ring’s Shrines X reissue in full below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Looks Like Migos Are Now Officially A Duo

3 days ago 0

Stream Lollapalooza 2022 On Hulu

3 days ago 0

Huge Video Screen Falls Onto Dancers During Performance From Hong Kong Boy Band, Authorities Investigating

2 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar Reacts To Security Guard Crying At His Show

4 days ago 0

Kelis Says She Was Sampled On Beyoncé’s New Album Without Her Permission

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest