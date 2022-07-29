Stream Three Previously Unreleased Purity Ring Songs From Shrines 10th Anniversary Reissue
Last week, Purity Ring (Megan James and Corin Roddick) announced Shrines X, a reissue of their 2012 debut album in celebration of its 10th anniversary. Now, the reissue has dropped and it includes the original album plus three previously unreleased B-sides. They’re called “inovein,” “firmament,” and “crawlersout – prototype.” This is the first project the Canadian synth-pop duo have shared since 2020’s Womb, not counting this summer’s graves EP. Check out Purity Ring’s Shrines X reissue in full below.