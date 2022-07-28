Rat Tally – “Prettier”
Last month, Rat Tally — the project led by singer-songwriter Addy Harris — unveiled the details behind her first full-length album, In My Car. It’s out in August and features guest spots from Jay Som and Madeline Kenney. We’ve heard lead single “Spinning Wheel,” and now Harris is back with another album preview called “Prettier.” It lives up to its name, with gently plucked acoustic guitar and Harris’ plaintive vocals: “I always do/ Think I’m prettier when I’m unhappy/ And so do you.” Listen below, and check out some of Rat Tally’s tour dates with Future Teens and Camp Trash.
TOURDATES:
10/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Meadows
10/14 – New Haven, CT @ State House
10/15 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Saint
10/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project
10/19 – Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar
10/20 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen
10/21 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
10/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Healer DIY
10/23 – Cleveland, OH @ The Foundry
In My Car is out 8/12 via 6131 Records.