Looks Like Migos Are Now Officially A Duo

For the last few months, it’s been heavily rumored that Migos are now a duo consisting of just Quavo and Takeoff. Now, a new performance poster seems to prove as much. The 2022 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands (the annual event celebrating Black college marching bands) has some promotional materials out on their Instagram, and there’s a show poster showing Quavo and Takeoff (but no Offset). Meanwhile, the video says the event will feature “a live performance by the Migos: Quavo and Takeoff.”

Fans began to speculate that Migos would be a duo going forward after Offset (and his wife Cardi B) unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff on social media. In May, the latter two released a single together, albeit not under the Migos name (they used the name Unc And Phew), called “Hotel Lobby.”

Well anyway, Migos’ National Battle Of The Bands performance is set to take place on August 27 at NRG Stadium in Houston, and it looks like Offset is definitely not involved.

Quavo and Takeoff also have another new track out together, “Us vs. Them” featuring Gucci Mane.