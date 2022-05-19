Migos’ Quavo And Takeoff Announce Joint Single, Offset Unfollows Them

May 18, 2022
Breakup rumors are swirling around Migos after users noticed that Offset had unfollowed band members Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram. Even more suspicious? Cardi B, Offset’s wife, has apparently also unfollowed the two Atlanta rappers. This comes on the heels of Quavo and Takeoff announcing they were releasing new music as a duo called Unc And Phew (Quavo, of course, is Takeoff’s uncle, so the name definitely fits). Their new song is called “Hotel Lobby.”

Migos’ most recent album is 2021’s Culture III, and all three performers have released solo albums independent of one another. Last October, Quavo revealed plans for a sophomore solo album and teased a Migos tour, but dates never materialized.

“Hotel Lobby” drops this Friday.

