Last night, Arcade Fire kicked off a new leg of their WE tour at Osheaga Festival in Montreal, where they covered Wolf Parade’s seminal 2005 song “This Heart’s On Fire.” Wolf Parade’s own Dan Boeckner was on lead vocals, as he’s currently filling in for Will Butler, who left the band in May.

After the show, Boeckner shared a backstage picture with the rest of Arcade Fire, who are heading to the UK and Europe in late August and September. Watch some fan-shot footage of the whole crew performing Wolf Parade’s Apologies To The Queen Mary track.

Montreal moment for the ages. Similar moments you can read about here: https://t.co/3gkojeyIeV pic.twitter.com/qA0Nm2v73G — Michael Barclay (@mmmbarclay) July 30, 2022