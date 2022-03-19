Will Butler Quits Arcade Fire

Will Butler, a founding member of Arcade Fire and brother of frontman Win Butler, has announced his departure from the band. In a thread on Twitter today, he explains, “I left at the end of last year, after the new record was complete. There was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed — and the band has changed — over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things.” He adds, “The band are still my friends and family.” He says he’s working on a new solo album (the follow-up to 2020’s Generations) and music for a David Adjmi play and has “a few other projects percolating.”

Will has been notably absent from the band’s performances this week as they roll out new album WE, their first in five years. Dan Boeckner, best known as a member of Wolf Parade, has been filling in. No word yet as to whether Boeckner will be sticking with Arcade Fire or what kind of longterm plans they have to replace Will.

Below, read Will Butler’s message about leaving Arcade Fire.

