Watch Gulch Play A Joyously Brutal Final Show At Sound And Fury 2022
It’s hard to find a better festival lineup in 2022 than the one that descended upon Exposition Park in Los Angeles for the punk and hardcore mecca Sound And Fury last weekend. Chief among the head-spinning list of heavy hitters was the final performance from San Jose metallic hardcore behemoth Gulch, who have built up a feverishly intense fan base with less than two dozen songs to their name. Full footage of that 25-minute set is online; it’s ridiculously heavy and bursting with communal joy. Their set included their first live performance of the Siouxsie And The Banshees cover “Sin In My Heart.” Below, watch Gulch throw down for one last time.