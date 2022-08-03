Young Jesus – “Ocean” (Feat. Tomberlin)

New Music August 3, 2022 9:45 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Last we heard from Los Angeles indie band Young Jesus, they released a surprise EP, Love For A New Century, with proceeds benefitting the abortion rights group Midwest Access Coalition. Now, John Rossiter & Co. are planning a new album, Shepherd Head, out September 16. It’s the follow-up to 2020’s Welcome To Conceptual Beach. Along with the news is a lead single, “Ocean,” which features a guest spot from Saddle Creek labelmate Tomberlin. Check out a music video directed by Stuart McClave.

Describing the songwriting and recording process, which features found sounds, white noise, and various voice memos, Rossiter says: “I would pitch things down an octave and add strange reverb. If a dog barked, I would isolate it and make it part of a beat. I recorded a voice singing on the street just walking by a storefront and autotuned it. Some guitar parts are just mistakes from voice memos that I chopped, stitched, and looped. I used sounds of rivers, people walking, friends talking. It was a lot of fun. I didn’t care about the fidelity of the recording. Whatever wanted to be in came in.”

Listen to and watch “Ocean” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Rose Eater”
02 “Ocean” (Feat. Tomberlin)
03 “Johno”
04 “Shepherd Head”
05 “Gold Line Awe”
06 “Satsuma”
07 “Believer” (Feat. Arswain)
08 “A Lake”

Shepherd Head is out 9/16 via Saddle Creek.

