Young Jesus Release Surprise Love For A New Century EP Benefitting Abortion Fund

The always ambitious and heady Los Angeles indie band Young Jesus are back today with a surprise EP. The five-song love for a new century, Young Jesus’ first release since 2020’s fascinating and often thrilling Welcome To Conceptual Beach, is available today only. All proceeds from sales of the project will be diverted to the abortion rights group Midwest Access Coalition. You can stream it below, but buying it here would support the cause and give you access to the music forever.

<a href="https://youngjesus.bandcamp.com/album/love-for-a-new-century">love for a new century by Young Jesus</a>