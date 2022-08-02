Next month, Hot Chip will release their new album Freakout/Release. We’ve already heard the first single “Down,” plus another called “Eleanor.” Today, the UK synthpop greats are sharing the forward-charging title track to their new album.

An aggressive mash of distorted vocoders, stabbing synths, and thudding percussion, “Freakout/Release” should make for a fun live experience. Here’s what Alexis Taylor has to say:

“Freakout/Release” is about pent-up energy and the need for release, and escape. It’s also about making sense of music, and at times being plagued by the thing you focus on – music never leaves my head for a second, which is usually a good feeling, but it can feel claustrophobic at times too. It’s also about finding your place in relation to music and to performing. The riff should feel brutal and dumb and elemental and Joe was thinking about “Seven Nation Army” and the simplicity of that swinging from quiet to loud and back and forth.

Listen to “Freakout/Release” below.

TOURDATES:

08/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Junction 1 Summer Series

08/18 – Kingston, UK @ Banquet @ PRYZM

08/19 – Brighton, UK @ Resident @ Chalk

08/23 – London, UK @ Rough Trade East (DJ set)

09/02 – Málaga @ Cala Mijas Festival

09/21 – London, UK @ o2 Academy Brixton

09/22 – London, UK @ o2 Academy Brixton

09/23 – London, UK @ o2 Academy Brixton

09/24 – London, UK @ o2 Academy Brixton

10/01 – Berlin @ Tempodrom

10/02 – Cologne @ Live Music Hall

10/03 – Brussels @ AB Ballroom

10/05 – Utrecht @ Tivoli Ronda

10/08 – Paris @ Olympia

Freakout/Release is out 8/19 via Domino.