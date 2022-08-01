Guy Fieri Is Apparently Following Rage Against The Machine On Tour

Apparently the only thing Guy Fieri loves more than Mac Daddy mac n cheese and chicken avocado egg rolls is Rage Against The Machine. That’s right, the mayor of Flavortown himself is following RATM on their ongoing reunion tour. According to social media, he was at the 7/27 Cleveland show (where he met openers Run The Jewels), the 7/29 show in Pittsburg (where a video of him holding a drink and a cigar went viral), and last night’s show in Raleigh, where he appeared on the Jumbotron.

Tomorrow and Wednesday, RATM are playing two consecutive shows in DC, so we’ll see if Fieri shows up to those, as only a true stan would. Watch him enjoying the earlier shows below.

@ltmagnotto A viral post is born. #guyfieri #ratm ♬ Killing In the Name – Rage Against The Machine

